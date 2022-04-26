Meghan McCain says anger over Elon Musk’s coming acquisition of Twitter is rooted in a desire by liberals to control the speech of others.

Musk announced he would buy the platform Monday for $44 billion. The eccentric billionaire quickly drew condemnation from the left, and praise from the right.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has stated he bought the company, as he values free speech, above all else.

For many on the left, Musk is a dastardly tyrant who intends to unleash the ghost of Nathan Bedford Forrest onto the platform. Many on the right, meanwhile, believe the tech CEO is throwing them a lifeline against extreme censorship.

McCain, in a column published by the Daily Mail, said she hopes Musk ensures Twitter is a place for all.

She also offered her take on the anger from the left, now that the company will soon be under new ownership.

“Petulant liberals are melting down over the realization that they’ve lost the power to control and suppress everyone else’s speech on Twitter,” she wrote Tuesday. “How revealing!”

McCain more or less opined Twitter is a dreary wasteland that’s patrolled by leftists and trolls. She wrote:

There was even a short period of time, from 2009-2012, when Twitter was still somewhat collegial. But after the Republican Party’s nomination of Donald Trump, all of that changed. Twitter itself seemed to adopt the position that some speech is not just inappropriate – but immoral, dangerous, and evil. It became a space utilized by trolls to harass, virtue signal, and vent their anger.

After she explained her years-long experience on the platform, McCain called Twitter a place which caters specifically to elitist liberals.

“Twitter has become a tool of the liberal elite status quo,” she commented. “It has been long suspected that Twitter designed its’ algorithms to favor liberal politicians, pundits, and personalities and their ideas, while at the same time censoring dissenting opinions.”

She added she believes she and others have been “shadow banned” by Twitter, and concluded liberals are held to a different standard.

“Some of the rules seem random, but too often, liberal and progressive sensibilities are protected, while conservatives are punished or ignored,” she wrote.

McCain concluded those who are threatening to leave Twitter are showing their hands.

“We are all now witnessing the petulant meltdown of many on the left, who have just woken up to the reality that they will no longer be able to tilt the ideological and algorithmic scales in their favor,” she wrote. “Life comes at ya fast, guys.”

