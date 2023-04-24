Meghan Trainor Forced To Apologize For Saying ‘F*ck Teachers’ While Explaining Why She Chose to Homeschool Her Son

Singer Meghan Trainor was forced to apologize to “teachers of the world” after she spoke unkindly about the profession on a recent episode of her podcast.

Trainor, who is known for hit songs like All About That Bass has recently jumped into the podcast realm with her show, Workin’ On It, which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor.

On the episode released last Wednesday, she spoke with YouTube star Trisha Paytas about the struggles and successes surrounding motherhood.

During their conversation, Trainor revealed why recent school shootings have led to her decision to homeschool her son. A clip from the podcast began circulating via Laura Stella on Twitter and among various other platforms like TikTok.

Hearing @Meghan_Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don’t have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids. pic.twitter.com/SZZBCv2ywP — Laura Stella (@laura_ann_park) April 23, 2023

“We’re homeschooling our kids,” Trainor announced in the episode.

“Same,” Paytas replied. “I think everyone should.”

“Fuck that,” Trainor said. “Everyone on TikTok is, they’re like, ‘This is what’s like to have a kid in school in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, ‘fuck all that.'”

Paytas pointed out another reason that motivated her to homeschool her child was the potential of other kids or teachers being mean.

“Fuck teachers, dude,” Trainor replied.

“It’s not even private school, it’s just like having them homeschooled,” Paytas reiterated.

Social media was sent into a tailspin as many users called out the singer for bashing teachers and the public school system. On Sunday, Trainor uploaded an apology video for her fans on TikTok, one platform where her comments on teachers had gone viral.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world. I recently said ‘F- teachers’ on a podcast, and it’s not how I feel,” Trainor said.

“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers, is not normal and not okay,” she elaborated.

Trainor even explained that both her and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, and the podcast guest Trisha Paytas, had all been bullied by teachers in their past.

“So in that moment I got angry and said, ‘F- teachers,’ F- those specific human beings back in the day. But I did not mean that to all teachers. I love teachers. I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they’re the most underpaid. They’re the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us,” Trainor said.

“I don’t wanna make excuses, I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry to any teachers who I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I’ll be more careful. Love you all so much. I’m so sorry. Again, thank you all for helping me,” she concluded.

Watch above via Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com