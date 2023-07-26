Megyn Kelly and Oli London Say It’s ‘Incredibly Harmful’ for YouTuber Mr. Beast to Feature Transgender Friend in Videos

Megyn Kelly and commentator Oli London expressed their worries that YouTuber Mr. Beast will potentially sway young viewers to question their gender after continuing to feature a trans friend in his videos.

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, a popular YouTuber with over 170 million subscribers, made headlines in recent months after one of his friends Kris Tyson recently came out as transgender.

Although the transition has not been addressed as part of a Mr. Beast video, both Tyson and Donaldson have addressed the situation on Twitter.

Tyson addressed online rumors after visible changes in their appearance became noticeable in recent videos, revealing that they had been taking hormone treatments for several months.

HRT, and it’s only been 2 months 😱 https://t.co/uAWOw59eMm — Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

Donaldson defended Tyson after a wave of “transphobia” dominated Twitter and YouTube.

Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 13, 2023

In a Wednesday interview with London on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly raised concerns over Tyson’s continued presence on the YouTube channel and noted that her own children are fans of Mr. Beast.

“Hundreds of millions watch it around the world. His goal is to get a billion subscribers. I heard him say that myself and his right hand man has just declared he’s not a man, he’s a woman,” Kelly said.

Kelly noted that during a recent podcast, Tyson declared “I am a woman,” for the first time publicly.

“You are not a woman. You are a man who’s going through something. Heart goes out to you, but you’re not a woman. And don’t confuse the young children watching Mr. Beast that you’re a woman, because he’s presenting now as a woman on Mr. Beast and these young kids who are just trying to tune in to see Mr. Beast like clean up the oceans…They wanna see the fun antics, now have to watch this guy who yesterday was a man, masquerade around as a woman and everybody’s just pretending nothing weird has happened,” Kelly said.

“It’s incredibly harmful because the majority of the audience for Mr. Beast are young kids,” London said. “Young kids idolize this YouTube channel. They wanna become like Mr. Beast. They wanna become like Kris Tyson. So when you have millions of kids looking at this person that is openly declaring, ‘I am a woman, she/her,’ and they’re also tweeting about taking hormones and how it saved their life, and they’re encouraging their young audience to try HRT, hormone replacement therapy, that is incredibly harmful. You know, it’s one thing to be struggling with your identity and to try and deal with that and find happiness, but it’s another thing to project that onto kids.”

London argued that Tyson’s continued appearances on the channel will be harmful to children.

“It’s gonna be harmful if he continues to be in the videos talking about these things that he’s a woman and about hormones and things. You know, it should just be about these fun videos that kids love, kids enjoy, shouldn’t be anything to do with trans ideology. But sadly, I think a lot of kids are gonna be indoctrinated by this and want to become just like Kris or Krissy or whatever he’s called now,” London warned.

“Right, right,” agreed Kelly.

As of now, no Mr. Beast branded YouTube video has dived into the topic of transgenderism or hormonal therapy.

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com