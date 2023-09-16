Megyn Kelly Complains To Trump They Didn’t Put Melania on Vogue Cover But ‘They Just Let Karine Jean-Pierre In There’

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly complained to former President Donald Trump that Vogue magazine never put Melania Trump on the cover while he was in office — but did do a profile on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Kelly interviewed Trump this week for The Megyn Kelly Show, and when she wasn’t pulling out newsmaking admissions, the host took time to ask about his family life:

MEGYN KELLY: Let’s talk personal for a minute, if you don’t mind. Haven’t seen a lot of Melania lately. How’s she doing and how’s Barron doing? Because I know he’s a senior in high school now.

DONALD TRUMP: Yes, he’s doing really well. He’s in school. She’s doing very well. She’s very strong, very, very even-keeled.

And she’s a very good woman. As you know, she was a very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies and they have pictures of Melania with “we love our first lady” with so many posters, you know, where they’re in the audience and they’re because we’re getting big p– we had the biggest rallies we’ve ever had.

MEGYN KELLY: Do you believe they never put her on Vogue, on the cover of Vogue? And they just they just let Karine Jean-Pierre in there?

DONALD TRUMP: Now, can you believe it? Can you believe it? She was on the cover of Vogue before she met me? Yeah, And during. But once I said I’m running for president, that was, that was the end of the cover.

MEGYN KELLY: What’s a typical dinner?

DONALD TRUMP: It’s, by the way, and it’s so sad. But she doesn’t care. She’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before. And she was actually very friendly with Anna Wintour. But once I ran for politics, that was the end of that. And that’s okay. She’s very, a very calm person, very interesting. And I think that’s what people like about her. Dinners are nice. Dinners are like other people’s dinners. They get along. We get along. We actually get along very well.