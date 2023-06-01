Megyn Kelly Grills Biden Accuser Tara Reade For Attacking America After Defecting to Russia: ‘I Got Red Flags All Over’

Megyn Kelly spoke to Tara Reade, who accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her back in the 90s, grilling the former Senate aide over her decision to defect to Russia.

Reade announced Wednesday during a Russian press conference that she decided to move to Russia and seek citizenship after no longer feeling safe in the United States. As reported by Mediaite on Wednesday, Reade used the platform to apologize to Russia for America’s support of Ukraine in the war.

On the Thursday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly spoke with Reade in an exclusive interview where they discussed the move to Russia.

“Why seek citizenship? — I mean, this is sort of how a lot of people over here have reacted. Like why is she seeking Russian citizenship and why is she bashing the United States on a Russian stage?” Kelly asked.

“…I’m not bashing the United States. I love my country. I don’t like the elites and the corruption that’s running it…” Reade replied.

“But you know there’s a difference, Tara, between saying that from California or Seattle, and saying that from Moscow — it has a different feeling,” Kelly said.

Reade reiterated that she’s simply saying the same things she had already said on U.S. soil.

“I know, but when you’re on Russian soil asking for Russian citizenship, and you start bashing the United States as a current American, people get rather upset and see you as a traitor,” Kelly said.

Reade insisted that she’s anything but a traitor and listed her resume of jobs in the political sphere.

“I did a lot of pro bono public service work. And then when I needed help, when I came forward about Joe Biden, look how I was treated, Megyn, my country betrayed me. I haven’t betrayed my country,” Reade said.

Kelly asked once again why she decided to seek citizenship.

“Why not? Why can’t I be free to seek dual citizenship wherever I want? People have European passports and they have American passports,” Reade said, revealing that she has a new book deal in the works that requires research in Russia.

Kelly said there’s no issue with an American traveling back and fourth from Russia without dual citizenship.

“You can go back and forth. But I wanted to explore doing both. And I think there’s nothing wrong with that,” Reade said.

“That doesn’t sound right. I got red flags all over it when you said that. There’s gotta be a reason, Tara, what is the reason?” Kelly pushed.

Reade began to list off that she feels safer and that the “east is becoming strong.”

When asked how she plans to support herself, Reade said although she can’t speak Russian, she plans to work on her writings.

“Well this is gonna be a problem,” Kelly laughed. “This plans got some holes in it.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

