Megyn Kelly Poses Poolside in Bikini But It’s Her Red HAT That Gets Big Reaction

What Megyn Kelly wore when posing for a poolside photo caused quite a stir over the weekend. But it wasn’t a bikini that caught people’s eyes, it was a red baseball hat, in the style of the MAGA hat but with a different message on it.

The SiriusXM host was in Miami over the weekend and tweeted out a photo from her trip that featured her and a friend, each wearing a baseball hat.

“Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday,” she wrote above the image. Kelly’s hat, red with white lettering, had the words “Make Women Female Again.”

The hat was immediately the “star” of the pic in Twitter replies and quote retweets that at first were mostly from the right and mostly complimentary or in agreement with the message, which broadly references culture war issues over gender and identity.

Clay Travis, Eric Bolling, and other media figures joined in, too.

After a number of replies asked about the hat, Kelly shared where she got it from.

The website is run by Kellie-Jay Keen, a British feminist whose website declares 2023 is “the year of the TERF” – an acronym coined by leftist activists that stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Replies to and quote tweets of Kelly’s thread were mostly from those supporting the message or simply praising Kelly in general, but there were many negative responses as well.

Do you still insist that Santa clause and Jesus have to be white? — Iris Osman☮️ (@irisosman3) April 30, 2023

When internet figure Ron Filipkowski shared the photo, the responses took a darker, family-unfriendly tone, many objectifying the women with insulting comments about their age and appearance. (Click through to see those replies and quote tweets.)

Megyn Kelly wearing ‘Make Women Female Again’ hat. pic.twitter.com/0JJsrh7PJk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2023

A lot of the replies on the left brought up blackface or being fired, something that ex-media figure Keith Olbermann brought up when getting into it with Kelly about Tucker Carlson last week. Olbermann, who once described a woman as a “mashed up bag of meat with lipstick on it,” has not weighed in on Kelly’s photo at this time, though.

