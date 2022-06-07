Megyn Kelly Pushes Back At Guest Saying She’s ‘Conflating’ Mass Shooting Issues in Partisan Way for Ratings: ‘That’s Bullshit!’ ‘

Jason Calacanis, co-host of the All-In podcast accused Megyn Kelly of “conflating” the topic of mass shootings in order to get ratings.

Calacanis and podcast co-host David Sacks appeared on the Tuesday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Both Calacanis and Sacks host the podcast All-In where they discuss everything from politics, economics, technology, and poker. During Tuesday’s episode, the topic of mass shootings and gun control was one of the discussion points brought up by Kelly.

“We’ve seen the crime rates go up in our major cities and in particular, the murder rates go up in our major cities massively over the past couple of years. And there’s no question, the pandemic played some role in that, for sure. But the soft on crime policies played a massive role as well,” Kelly said.

She continued, “What we’re seeing right now, also a weird phenomenon in the past month or so, since Buffalo, since Uvalde, since we’ve seen, more and more coverage of shootings pop up, those were mass shootings. There’s no question about that. But now you start to hear CNN, you read the New York Times, you listen to the Biden White House, some Democrat politicians — They describe everything as a mass shooting, like four people shot at the grocery store, wherever it’s a mass shooting.”

“I mean, I guess technically it’s — I’m not trying to argue over a value of that,” she added.

“How many people need to die in a shooting, Megyn, or get hit by a bullet for you to consider it a mass shooting? Is it four? Is it seven?” Calacanis interjected.

“Let me finish my point, Jason,” Kelly replied. “As I was saying before you interrupted me, I’m not trying to dispute the use of the word ‘mass’ — What I’m trying to dispute is the attempt to now say we’ve gotta get guns because of all the mass shootings, the mass shootings are what justify our newfound push on gun control.”

As she continued to try to make her point, Calacanis interrupted again, saying, “So how many people do need to die in a mass shooting for it to be–”

“Why don’t you answer my question since you’re here as the guest?” Kelly replied.

“I think you’re conflating a lot of different issues in a very partisan way to get ratings,” Calacanis said.

“That’s bullshit! Don’t question my motives,” Kelly replied. “This is where you — you turn into kind of an asshole!”

“I’m giving you my honest analysis. And for you to say that I am misleading the audience for ratings is a prick thing to say, you don’t know me,” Kelly added. “I’ve made my name and made my business based on honest journalism. I realize you may be number 26 worldwide, but you’ve never done real journalism at the level I have in your life. So I don’t need a lecture from you about ratings. I am here to deliver honest information in my audience. That’s what I’m doing. You can disagree with my point without getting personal.”

