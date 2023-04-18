Megyn Kelly Slams Don Jr. For Calling Off Bud Light Boycott: ‘A Rare Political Misstep By Team Trump’

Megyn Kelly criticized Donald Trump Jr. after he called for an end to the Budweiser and Anheuser-Busch boycott that stemmed from the partnership between the company and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show where Kelly was joined by The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles.

They began by playing a clip from Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast Triggered. “So here’s the deal, Anheuser-Busch, totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this,” Trump Jr. said.

“But like when I actually look into it, I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell,” he added.

“We looked into the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch. And guess what? They actually support Republicans in, in woke corporate America. Anheuser-Busch supports Republicans,” Trump Jr. said.

After the clip, Kelly corrected Trump Jr. by noting that Anheuser-Busch is actually owned by a company operating out of Belgium.

“Number one, as I point out, this is not an American company. It is not an American company,” Kelly said. “Number two, ‘I’m not gonna blame the entire company for the actions of one woke employee.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. The CEO runs the company. The CEO is responsible for everything that happens on his watch. And if the CEO were upset about what the marketing department did here, there is zero evidence of that. Someone needs to get fired. At a minimum, if you’re not gonna issue the apologetic groveling email to your fan base, at least fire somebody.”

“I don’t know if Don is trying to play a little good cop to the rest of our bad cop here,” Knowles said. “And try to keep those Republican donations from Bud Light coming on in, especially obviously as his father is running for president again.”

Knowles also noted the “really unfortunate” timing, in the fact that Trump Jr.’s rant on the boycott was soon followed by the statement from the company’s CEO.

“I think probably the CEO has to get fired at this point. He is now complicit in all of this,” Knowles said.

Knowles insisted that it was not the proper time to give up on the boycott, noting that this was “one of the few times that conservatives have actually been able to impose consequences on woke companies for going rogue.”

Knowles attempted to give Trump Jr. the benefit of the doubt by saying he could be utilizing the argument that conservatives are anti-cancel culture. “I just think that ship has sailed there,” Knowles argued. “There is no neutrality here, especially when we’re talking about an issue that can’t have a moderate position.”

Kelly said Jr. was missing the company’s “Hillary Clinton deplorable moment,” when the company’s VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid said she wanted to update the “fratty” culture of the company. She compared this to Clinton calling Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables.”

“I guarantee you the Republicans that Anheuser-Busch Bush has donated to are the Mitt Romney types. It’s gonna be establishment type Republicans. Not that there’s anything wrong with them, but that’s not Trump’s base,” Kelly said. “Donald Trump Jr. should be thinking about how Donald Trump’s base is thinking.”

“They need to stand with their base. So I think that was a rare political misstep by team Trump,” Kelly said.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com