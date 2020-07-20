comScore

Megyn Kelly, Soledad O’Brien Spar Over Janice Dean Insult: ‘You Attacked a Woman Grieving Her Dead Relatives’

By Ken MeyerJul 20th, 2020, 11:00 am

Megyn Kelly and Soledad O’Brien sparred on Twitter Monday after the former CNN host took a shot at Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean over New York’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean has been a vocal critic of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic response, particularly his executive order that put coronavirus patients in nursing homes. Dean’s husband lost both of his parents to the disease at assisted living facilities, and she has condemned Cuomo repeatedly for his “arrogance and indifference” to the consequences of his policy.

On Saturday, Dean responded to an interview in which White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke positively about how New York tackled the pandemic. Her response:

Fauci’s comments came from an interview with PBS’ Judy Woodruff, in which he spoke positively about how New York slowed the spread of the virus after being “hit worse than any place in the world.”

“We have a problem. We need to admit it and own it. But we have got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around, remembering we can do it,” Fauci said. “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about.”

Dean’s tweet got the attention of O’Brien, who offered the dismissive response: “Meteorologist weighs in.”

O’Brien drew a lot of criticism for that tweet, with many pointing out how the virus has impacted Dean’s family.

O’Brien responded to Kelly, mocking her NBC ouster before defending the broader context of Fauci’s statements.

Kelly didn’t let that jab go unanswered.

Dean has yet to directly respond to O’Brien, but she offered another statement on Twitter Sunday. She also retweeted a post from Ben Domenech of The Federalist.

