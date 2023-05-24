Megyn Kelly Sounds Alarm on Trump vs. Biden 2024 Race: ‘They Could Both Die’

Megyn Kelly warned that a faceoff between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024 might not materialize because they could “both die” before election day.

Kelly made the observation on the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show — during a discussion about the growing GOP field of candidates with journalists Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson.

The conversation started off with Senator Tim Scott announcing his candidacy earlier this week. Jashinsky hypothesized that Scott might have a path to victory if Donald Trump were not in the race.

“Maybe Donald Trump has to drop out for someone unforeseen reason, and then Tim Scott will be there waiting in the wings again. I’m skeptical of that. But that is their idea of where things could go,” she said.

Kelly then broached one possible reason why Trump would not be on the ballot.

“You know what’s crazy is if it winds up being Trump, Biden in the contest, forgive me, but they could both die,” Kelly said bluntly. “Like, they’re old enough that one might not make it to the actual election day, never mind through a first term, or in Biden’s case a second. I mean, this is something we actually have to factor in when you have presidential candidates who are around 80 years old.”

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

