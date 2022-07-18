Megyn Kelly Spars with Trump-Endorsed AZ Gov. Candidate Kari Lake Over 2020 Election Fraud

Megyn Kelly went head-to-head with AZ gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after the GOP hopeful called the 2020 election “illegitimate.”

Lake, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was a guest on Kelly’s SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, today and the two spoke at length about the 2020 election results.

Kelly brought up Lake’s use of the term “illegitimate,” saying, “Obviously a hot button word. I know that Trump believes that. And I know you believe that too, about Joe Biden and his election. Without re-litigating, that whole thing, can we just talk about how that’s gonna play in the general election?”

“If you get the Republican nomination, your Democrat opponent is gonna hit you with this at every turn, right?” Kelly asked. “Do you think Arizonans want another re-litigation of that?”

“I think they want it litigated. Initially we haven’t had it litigated. We have a lot of evidence, a mountain of evidence. And every time someone asks me, I’m happy to provide them that evidence. The media’s failed us on reporting on the biggest story in our lifetime, which is a stolen election, a rigged election and a corrupt election. And we’re at ground zero. So I really take issue with anybody from anywhere else in this country, trying to come in here and tell us how our elections were run. They were corrupt and our governor sat there and watched the election be run in a corrupt way,” Lake replied.

As the conversation continued, Lake reiterated, “We want every election to be fair, where Democrats go to bed at night, Republicans go to bed, Independents, and they go, ‘well, either my guy won or my guy lost, but I can sleep. I know it was honest.’ That’s all we want. And that election was not honest. It was a disgusting mess. And we’re gonna fix it when I’m governor.”

“I hear you,” Kelly pushed back, “But even your Republican opponent says, ‘Yeah, no, it wasn’t honest. And it wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t stolen.'”

As the back and forth began on what qualified as a stolen election, Lake broke in to say, “We can litigate this whole thing if you wanna spend the time doing that.”

“Well, I don’t think people do want to, that’s my point is that when you get, like, I think people care about what their pocketbook issues, they care about inflation. They care about gas prices. They don’t — they wanna move past — even Republican voters want to move past 2020,” Kelly added.

As of last week, according to the AZ Central, the primary race is beginning to narrow with Lake still leading her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson 40% to 35% for the Republican nomination.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

