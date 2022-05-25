Mehmet Oz Wins Pennsylvania GOP Primary By 902 Votes, Recount Scheduled to Begin Friday

Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary by a margin of only 902 votes. A recount is scheduled to begin Friday.

Eight days after commonwealth Republicans headed to the polls, the race was finally called Wednesday afternoon.

The Intelligencer of Doylestown reported:

In what may be the closest statewide primary in Pennsylvania since the 1960s, Mehmet Oz has managed to eke out a victory over Dave McCormick by just 902 votes as of 2 p.m. Wednesday as the state prepares for an automatic recount. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the razor-thin margin will trigger an automatic recount under the state’s election laws and that process will begin across 67 counties as early as Friday.

Chapman ordered all of Pennsylvania’s county’s to begin recounting by June 1. The recounts must be completed by June 7, so the race can be certified.

McCormick, who is seeking to close the gap, has asked Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to compel dozens of counties to count mail-in ballots which were missing hand-dated return envelopes.

He also issued a statement to the outlet in which clarified he has no intention of conceding the race.

“We are proud our campaign received nearly 418,000 votes, won 37 of 67 counties, and contributed to a historic turnout with a razor-thin difference between myself and Mehmet Oz, he stated. “This narrow difference triggers an automatic recount, and we look forward to a swift resolution so our party can defeat socialist John Fetterman in the fall.”

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz, had asked him to declare victory last week.

“It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find,'” Trump argued.

Oz, who was previously a daytime TV fixture, did not declare victory. He had yet to do so as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

