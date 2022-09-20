Former First Lady Melania Trump went on the attack against a former senior adviser she accused of “spitefully” editing audio to make it sound like she hates Christmas.

Two years ago, as part of a book tour, former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Wolkoff leaked audio she had surreptitiously recorded in which the first lady attacked Christmas.

Now, Melania is coming out with a line of Christmas ornaments, and is apparently using the opportunity to revive her feud with her former aide.

“While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations,” she told Breitbart on Tuesday. “Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me.”

Melania said she wanted to “personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges.” She added that “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

In 2018, according to audio that was Melania’s original comments about Christmas were made in 2018, and feature the then-first lady venting about having to put up Christmas decorations at the White House.

“I’m working… my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations?” she said to Wolkoff. “But I need to do it, right?”

Melania also appeared to mock the controversy over the Trump administration separating migrant children from their parents at the Southern Border.

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’” she said. “Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law.”

In her Tuesday statement, Trump expressed sympathy for the migrant children separated at the border and blasted Wolkoff for “malicious intent” behind the audio.

“Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during summertime,” she said. “The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent.”

Below is Trump’s entire statement to Breitbart:

While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me. I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious. Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during summertime. The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent. Wolkoff is untrustworthy. Her contract with the First Lady’s Office was terminated in February 2018, and she was later charged with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House Employment Agreement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com