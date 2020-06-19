comScore

Melania Trump Gets Dragged on Twitter for Juneteenth Video: ‘Birthers Gonna Birther’

By Tommy ChristopherJun 19th, 2020, 2:00 pm

First Lady Melania Trump took heavy and vehement backlash from Twitter blue-checks over her video commemoration of Juneteenth, including from Meena Harris — niece of Sen. Kamala Harris — who summed up much of the criticism by writing “Birthers gonna birther.”

On Friday morning, Mrs. Trump posted a video commemorating the day on which the end of slavery in the United States is commemorated, writing “Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of today, I would like to share the story “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl.”

Many verified Twitter users alternately slammed Mrs. Trump as a “racist” and a “birther,” or mocked the staging of the video. In the former category, the criticism got vehement, and included Harris and celebrities like Yvette Nicole Brown, actor Rufus Sewell, comic Dean Obeidallah, Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast, West Wing and Get Out alum Bradley Whitford, TBS host Samantha Bee, Star Jones, and others.

Then there was the latter category, which included riffs on the “horror movie” staging and cinematography of the clip.

And still others who managed both.

The “birther” charge against Melania Trump stems from an April 20, 2011 appearance on Joy Behar’s then-HLN show The Joy Behar Show, during which Melania offered a stubborn defense of her husband’s racist smear against then-President Barack Obama.

Behar repeatedly told Mrs. Trump that Obama had already produced a birth certificate, and Trump repeatedly demanded further proof, telling Behar “It’s not only Donald who wants to see it, it’s American people who voted for him and who didn’t vote for him. They want to see that.”

Watch the clip above via HLN.

