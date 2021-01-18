First Lady Melania Trump posted a farewell address on Monday reflecting on her time at the White House and her Be Best campaign in particular.

The First Lady praised U.S. soldiers and law enforcement for their service, as well as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic,” she said. “I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are being delivered.”

Without directly referencing the riots at the Capitol on January 6th, the First Lady said, “Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

She talked in some detail about the Be Best campaign and said, “As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to be best. I encourage parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free.”

“Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. use every opportunity to show consideration for another person. And build good habits into our daily lives,” the First Lady added.

With the Trumps leaving the White House on Wednesday, CNN’s Kate Bennett reported on the Trump White House’s “historic snub” of the Bidens, including the current First Lady apparently not reaching out to Jill Biden.

