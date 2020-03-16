As the coronavirus pandemic forces public closures across the country, MGM Resorts has announced they will temporarily suspend operations at all of their Las Vegas properties.

Casino operators announced that they will cease their activities on Monday, and hotel operations will be suspended until further notice starting on Tuesday. The closure is poised to have a major impact on Las Vegas since MGM owns 13 hotels and resorts on the on the strip, including Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, MGM Grand, and New York-New York.

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, released this statement regarding the news:

“Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression. This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe, and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it is safe to do so, and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal notes that MGM is shutting down some of their resorts in other areas of the country, and that their Las Vegas decision comes after several other resorts and public events in the area were shut down amid crisis prevention efforts.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]