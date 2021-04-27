A private school in Miami is telling teachers and staff they will not be allowed to have contact with students if they get vaccinated from the coronavirus.

Leila Centner, co-founder of the K-8 Centner Academy in Miami’s Design District, sent out an announcement this week to tell parents the school has a policy against employing anyone who has been covid vaccinated. The New York Times reports that Centner also told the faculty that they must inform the school if they if they’ve already received the shot, and if so, they will be kept away from students.

“We cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known,” Centner said. She also told staff to not get vaccinated until the end of the school year, but if they do, they won’t be allowed back until clinical trials on the vaccines are complete, and that’s assuming their positions haven’t been filled by then.

Centner reportedly subscribes to unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, including the claim that vaccinated people can spread other kinds of negative health conditions to the unvaccinated in close proximity. The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization have all backed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S., though Centner insists she has unspecified evidence that the vaccines have a transmissible, negative impact on reproduction.

“No one knows exactly what may be causing these irregularities, but it appears that those who have received the injections may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact,” the school said in their staff statement.

The Times notes that the school hosted anti-vax figures in the past like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was booted from Instagram for spreading misinformation. The United Teachers of Dade has condemned the school’s policy, saying they “not only teach misinformation and peddle propaganda, they punish teachers who try to protect themselves and their families.”

Watch above, via CBS Miami.

