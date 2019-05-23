Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfield has come out as an unlikely defender for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, who faces hundreds of years in prison on multiple fraud and blackmail charges.

Avenatti was charged in March with allegedly trying to extort millions from Nike. Just this week, Avenatti was additionally charged with identity theft in connection to his representation of Stormy Daniels.

Gutfield was commenting on how ubiquitous Avenatti was on cable news prior to his fall during The Five Thursday evening.

“To his credit, he showed how easy it is to commandeer the media. What were their weaknesses? To ruin Trump and [Brett] Kavanaugh. He jumped on the horse and rode it to CNN’s guest heap,” Gutfield noted.

But Gutfield also noted the sentencing guidelines appeared high. “He’s getting 400 years. I mean he’s not the Taliban,” Gutfield noted.

Watters opined the networks that featured Avenatti should apologize for having him on. “Let’s say Sebastian Gorka was hit with multiple felony charges and he’s been on my show multiple times–don’t you think I would take a moment to address the fact?” Watters joked.

Avenatti has tweeted that he “will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES” and looks “forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name.”

