Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is being released from prison to home confinement tomorrow.

The Wall Street Journal broke news that Cohen is being released “due to coronavirus concerns” and will be serving the remainder of his sentence from home.

A few weeks ago, you may remember that there was an issue of whether this was actually going to happen. Per the AP:

A federal judge had denied Cohen’s attempt for an early release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison and said in a ruling earlier this month that it “appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.” But the Bureau of Prisons can take action to move him to home confinement without a judicial order. The Bureau of Prisons said last week that more than 2,400 inmates had been moved to home confinement since Barr first issued his memo on home confinement in late March, and 1,200 others had been approved and were expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Cohen, of course, famously turned on Trump and blasted the president in his testimony to Congress just last year. Cohen has been working on a tell-all book and according to recent reporting got a letter from the president’s attorney “demanding” he stop.

