Former D.C. metro police officer Michael Fanone went scorched earth on many Republican party honchos in a brand new interview out Sunday. But despite becoming a folk hero of sorts to many on the Left, he also has some choice words for Democrats.

As part of a rollicking profile for Rolling Stone, Fanone went after a host of prominent Republicans. Notably, Fanone trashed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as a “fucking pedo” and said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) should be put in the “tinfoil-hat brigade.”

But he saved his harshest criticism for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“I think at night, when the lights are turned off [in the Capitol[, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan have some pretty choice words to say about the fact that they have to hang on Kevin McCarthy’s wall,” Fanone told Rolling Stone. “They did some fucking above-average things. And they’ve got to adorn the wall of this fucking weasel bitch named Kevin McCarthy, with his fake fucking spray-on tan, whose fucking claim to fame, at least in my eyes, is the fact that he amassed a collection of Donald Trump’s favorite-flavored Starburst, put them in a Mason jar, and presented them to fucking Donald Trump. What the fuck, dude?”

The left, however, did not escape Fanone’s wrath. Rolling Stone writer Alex Morris notes that the former D.C. cop is “tired of liberals who back the blue only on Jan. 6” Of CNN, the network where he serves as a contributor, Fanone ripped the network’s green room for being “full of convicted felons and Trump expatriates who are doing their ‘Rejuvenation of My Reputation’ tour.” And he ripped many on the Left for not having the toughness to deal with the current political climate.

“I’m sorry, dude. I love Jamie Raskin — he’s a really nice guy — but he is not designed for what lies ahead, and nor are the other super-intellectual types,” Fanone said.

