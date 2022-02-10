Valerie Flynn, a sister-in-law to former Trump Administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against CNN.

The lawsuit, reportedly filed on Wednesday, centers on a segment CNN aired last February that focused on a QAnon meeting that was attended by network correspondent Donie O’Sullivan.

The segment showed numerous QAnon conspiracy theory followers discussing the election. QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansely was among them.

At one point during the meeting, those in attendance harangued O’Sullivan and others for wearing masks.

During the segment, CNN cut to a video of Flynn with his family at what the Daily Beast reported was a Fourth of July barbecue.

The Flynn family in the video shared by CNN had their hands raised while they repeated the phrase, “Where We Go One, We Go All.”

O’Sullivan, during the segment, pointed out that the phrase is commonly used by people who follow QAnon doctrine.

According to Valerie Flynn, the video CNN shared of her and her family had nothing to do with QAnon, and it was edited into the segment to connect her to the fringe ideology.

The Beast reported:

Valerie Flynn’s suit alleged that CNN “selectively edited and altered” the clip, “fraudulently making it appear… that Valerie pledged an oath of allegiance to QAnon.” The filing denied that Valerie was a QAnon follower, adding that CNN’s “false attributions exposed Valerie to public scorn, ridicule and contempt.”

Flynn’s lawsuit also alleged that “Until she was egregiously defamed by CNN, Valerie enjoyed an untarnished reputation.”

Michael Flynn has appeared publicly with QAnon conspiracy theorists, but he was recorded in a phone call by disgraced attorney Lin Wood referring to it as a “disinformation” campaign created by the CIA.

“I find it total nonsense,” Flynn said. “And I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the left.”

