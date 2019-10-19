Michael Moore Endorses Bernie Sanders, Explains Why Not Elizabeth Warren

Oscar-winning activist filmmaker Michael Moore endorsed Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and explained to MSNBC’s Ari Melber why he chose Sanders over Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

On Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Moore broke the (perhaps unsurprising) news that he is endorsing Sanders, and claimed that he was the first person to ever put Elizabeth Warren in front of a camera.

“Have you decided who you’re backing in the Democratic primary?” Melber asked.

“Yes, I’ve decided that I’m going to show up publicly tomorrow at the Bernie is Back rally near the Queensboro Bridge here in New York,” Moore said.

“You’re endorsing Bernie Sanders…” Melber said.

“…and I’m endorsing Bernie Sanders, yes, Moore replied.

“Let me put put the question like this, because people know you well, know your politics. I don’t think you were looking equally everyone in the field, but briefly, why Bernie Sanders over Elizabeth Warren?” Melber asked.

“Well first of all, I endorsed Bernie 30 years ago when he first ran for Congress,” Moore said, and joked that his key endorsers then were “Two guys that made ice cream for a living, Ben and Jerry, and … one guy who ate ice cream, me.”

“So why not Warren?” Melber asked.

“Well, listen I love Elizabeth Warren, frankly, I am, I believe, the first person that ever put her in front of a camera,” Moore said. “She has been in two of my movies, I first met her back around 2005, and I thought that this woman needs to be running this country. I thought that way way back then.”

“But not now,” Melber said.

“Well, listen, there’s a lot of people, it’s like you, people are for Elizabeth, people are for Bernie, why me for Bernie?” Moore said. “Because Bernie understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism especially that we have now is at the core of so many of the problems that we’re talking about, and he’s not afraid to come out and just say that, that that’s the problem.”

Moore also criticized Warren over capitalism during the last debate, tweeting “Senator Warren (whom I love) just said she believes in ‘accountable capitalism’. There is no such thing. The only thing capitalism is accountable to is weath and more wealth for the wealthy. It’s only mission is to economically enslave the citizenry so the rich can get richer.”

