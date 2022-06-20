Michele Tafoya Tells Greg Gutfeld She Felt ‘Absolutely Ambushed’ During Appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Over Her Political Views

Sports commentator Michele Tafoya says she felt ambushed during her recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Tafoya discussed the encounter during an appearance on the Fox News show, Gutfeld!

“I was invited onto a podcast recently and I was invited with this ‘We wanna talk about your great career and your new podcast … Is it okay if we talk to you for about 30 or 40 minutes?'” Tafoya told host Greg Gutfeld.

“It was someone I knew from my past,” she revealed. “So I said, okay. Yeah, the second I got on, BAM, was ambushed with ‘You’re anti-CRT, You’re a racist. You cannot read the Florida law without it being a homopho — I mean, I was absolutely ambushed!”

“And just when I was thinking that all these signs from Netflix and CNN, things were turning in that direction that you alluded to, boy, did I get a wake up call?” she concluded.

Tafoya was referencing Netflix, Disney, and Spotify who have recently pledged to address their inner corporate culture and censorship.

The podcast appearance Tafoya alluded to was last Thursday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show where she appeared as a guest. The first question she was asked about regarded her “right wing” views.

Host Dan Le Batard said “I think I’m in the middle and you think you are in the middle and I’m looked at as far Left and you’re looked at as far Right? When all I look at is — man, our leadership everywhere stinks. The Republicans seem ruthless to me and the Democrats seem weak and none of them represent me.”

Tafoya responded, “Well that’s — then I wouldn’t say that you are on the far Left. And I wouldn’t — I don’t know who sees me on the far Right. I mean, I’m a pro-choice libertarian. I don’t know how that makes me far Right.”

“All I am is a fiscal conservative who really wants America to come together and for people to be able to realize their potentials and not be told that they’re oppressed or that they are an oppressor,” she added.

“That kind of boils it down for me. I’d like to see some law and order so people don’t get hurt,” she concluded.

The interview went on to become very heated over Tafoya’s stance on critical race theory in schools and the Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.

Listen above via Gutfeld!

Tafoya’s interview on The Dan Le Batard Show can be heard below.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com