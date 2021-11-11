Michigan AG Apologizes for Getting Drunk on Bloody Marys at Football Tailgate Party: ‘Not a Brilliant Idea’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel admitted she boozed it up too much at a University of Michigan football game last month, posting an apologetic statement admitting it was “not a brilliant idea.”

In a post Nessel wrote on her personal Facebook account, she said she attended a tailgate party on October 30th when the Wolverines were playing a rivalry game against the Michigan State Spartans. She said that the party had more alcohol than food, and she decided to have two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach, joking that “as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

“As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea,” Nessel wrote. “Also, I might be a terrible bartender.”

She goes on to describe how she started to feel sick while watching the game, and her friends recommended she leave to avoid the risk of throwing up on anyone. She described how she was helped up the stairs, loaded into a wheelchair, and driven home where her wife nursed her recovery through “a skull-crushing hangover the next day. (Best wife ever!)”

Nessel also included a photo of herself that day in the post, and she explained that she decided to address the “scandalous tale” herself rather than hire a PR firm to deal with this.

I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see. From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary. Cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth. Sorry to all the people who have supported me for letting you down. I will try to do better.

As Nessel said, she’s only human, and people sometimes make mistakes. Occasionally, those mistakes can wind up leading to a happy ending. In any case, Nessel ended up getting props from news watchers who saw her get out in front of the story, and they also found her mishap relatable and harmless enough.

Something tells me getting hammered at a Michigan/Michigan St. game is not politically detrimental in the Wolverine State. Now, if she was seen wearing Ohio State gear…

https://t.co/2pE8rQKBPY — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 11, 2021

That is one way to get ahead of a story…. https://t.co/cy07mXwlIj — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) November 11, 2021

I like that the Michigan AG is just owning it instead of going the “crisis management” route. That’s good character even if I disagree with her politics. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 11, 2021

I’m unclear. Isn’t this what you’re supposed to do before a football game? Did she try to drive one of the golf carts on the field? Did she cheer for the wrong team? https://t.co/Fc2WVusTeG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2021

If we’re going to start canceling people for getting drunk at games, will the last person out of a job please turn out all the lights? https://t.co/Wj9a9rtKTv — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 11, 2021

This story actually makes me feel sorry for the national news reporters who have never been to a tailgate party https://t.co/k2pNBsPNLH — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 11, 2021

