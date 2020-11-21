comScore

Michigan Lawmakers Caught on Camera Drinking Til Midnight at Trump Hotel After White House Meeting

By Tommy ChristopherNov 21st, 2020, 12:54 pm

A pair of Michigan lawmakers were caught on camera drinking late into the night at the Trump International Hotel hours after a controversial White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Republican speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield traveled to the White House amid concerns that Trump would try to pressure them into somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Following the meeting, the pair put out a statement that appeared to indicate that no such intervention is in the offing, but Trump, in a pair of Saturday morning tweets, begged to differ.

Lauren Windsor, who produces a web show in Michigan called The Undercurrent, was all over the controversial visit, including pressing Shirkey before the meeting on whether he intended to honor the will of the state’s voters.

She posted video of the encounter, during which Shirkey responded by breaking into a quavering rendition of the hymn “I Believe In A Hill Called Mount Calvary.”

Following the meeting, Windsor caught Leader Chatfield and another state legislator, Rep. Jim Lilly, drinking Dom Perignon at the Trump hotel until the wee hours.

“I guess MI House Speaker @LeeChatfield + @RepJimLillyMI were in a celebratory mood last night, drinking Dom Perignon at the Trump Hotel til midnight,” Windsor wrote on Twitter, posting photos of the revelry.

The photos aroused or confirmed the suspicions of m any that the meeting with Trump was not on the level.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by a margin of around 150,000 votes.

