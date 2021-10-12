Michigan Republican Confronted on Wearing ‘Q’ Button at Rally Demanding State Audit 2020 Results

The much-derided “audit” in Arizona has inspired Republicans in several states to call for similar audits. There was a rally in Michigan Tuesday, where some state GOP lawmakers are demanding a forensic audit.

Former President Donald Trump challenged the results in Michigan, which President Joe Biden won last November. A Michigan judge rejected an injunction from Trump supporters to stop certification, and said, “Plaintiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought.”

The Republican-majority Michigan State Oversight Committee concluded in June there is no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020. “The Committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”

On Tuesday there was a rally outside the Michigan Capitol where some Republicans have been demanding an audit.

Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger spotted State Representative Daire Rendon (R) wearing a “Q” button at the rally.

He proceeded to question her over whether this was “a QAnon button on your shirt,” given how similar apparel referencing the insane conspiracy theory has popped up at past Trump rallies.

“That is a flag with a Q on it,” she said.

Here's the "Q" button State Rep. Daire Rendon was wearing at the rally in Lansing : (Second photo is color corrected and zoomed in) https://t.co/p7ecpqfuGw pic.twitter.com/ueErzClqfB — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) October 12, 2021

Asked what the Q means, Rendon said, “The Q is the highest level of security in the federal government.”

According to Mauger, one speaker at the rally even raised questions about the election of Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2018.

Trump and Republicans across the country have continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election results. The former president is pushing for an audit in Texas — a state he won.

