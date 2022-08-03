Michigan Secretary of State Emotionally Recalls 2020 Election Threats, Six-Year-Old Son Saying He’d Fight ‘the Bad Guys’

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson emotionally recalled getting threats following the 2020 election and her six-year old saying he would defend her if “the bad guys” came to their home.

Benson said earlier this year that former President Donald Trump called for her to be arrested and executed for treason over her refusal to overturn the election results in Michigan, which Joe Biden won.

Benson held back tears while testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“We cannot have a secure democracy if we do not protect the security of the people who administer our elections,” she said. “And right now we are facing an unprecedented wave of continuous unrelenting harassment and threats.”

“There is an omnipresent feeling of anxiety and dread that permeates our daily lives and those of our families,” added Benson. “Not long ago my son, standing in our driveway, picked up a stick, turned to me and said, ‘Don’t worry mom, if the bad guys come again, I’ll get them with this.’ He’s 6 years old.”

Benson recalled a time people tried to intimidate her outside her home:

One night in December 2020, I was about to put my son to bed when dozens of individuals descended upon our home. Growing in numbers over the course of an hour, they stood outside my front door waking my neighbors shouting obscenities and graphic threats into bullhorns. To this day, these images and this memory of that evening still haunts me. This was not the first nor was that the last time some time or group of people showed up at my home, or threatened me, my staff or many of the hundreds of local election officials in our state. As a result, there is an omnipresent feeling of anxiety and dread that permeates our daily lives and those of our families.

