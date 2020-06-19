Mick Mulvaney — Whom Trump Hired for 3 Jobs — Tells CNN Trump’s Biggest Problem is He ‘Didn’t Hire Very Well’

Former White House multitasker Mick Mulvaney defended President Donald Trump over the allegations in John Bolton’s book during a lengthy CNN interview, offering only one criticism of Trump: “He didn’t hire very well.”

On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, anchor Jim Sciutto grilled Mulvaney for a marathon 17 minutes, during which Mulvaney parried revelations from Bolton’s book with well-worn defenses he has deployed previously.

But on the last question of the interview, Mulvaney offered an odd critique, given his own former standing in the Trump administration.

Sciutto recited a laundry list of former officials — James Mattis, John Kelly, and Richard Spencer — whom he says offer a “consistent portrayal” of Trump as “a president who is unfit for the job and who consistently places his own political interests above the countries interests.”

He then asked Mulvaney “Are all of them liars when they say that this president is not up to the job?”

“It’s always difficult to tell what someone else is thinking, Jim, so I’m not going to say their liars,” Mulvaney replied. “I’m going to say they’re wrong, and I think if there was one criticism that I would level against the president is that he didn’t hire very well.”

“He did not have experience in running government and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him,” Mulvaney said. “There is something that’s generally consistent with that list that you just gave, which a lot of those folks are folks who are either in the military or actively involved in the military, and that’s just not, the military personality is just not the type that works well with Donald Trump, who is a small businessman who has done extraordinarily well.”

Sciutto then pointed out that Tillerson was a businessman, not a military man, and Mulvaney went on to list several current members of the administration who “don’t have nearly the complaints or any of the complaints that the folks that you, listen, he can be a…”

“According to Bolton, Secretary Pompeo had complaints but he kept them private and has not shared them publicly,” Sciutto interrupted, cutting off the end of Mulvaney’s thought.

“I’ve known Mike Pompeo a lot longer than John Bolton has and Mike Pompeo would have said something to me long before he said anything to Mr. Bolton, and Mike Pompeo has never said an ill word about the president of the United States to me in public or in private,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney, of course, was hired by Trump to do three different jobs — simultaneously, at times. Then-Office of Management and Budget Mulvaney retained that post when he was tapped to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as well as when he became acting White House chief of staff, until he left both posts in March.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

