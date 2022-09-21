Mika Brzezinski Asks Jean-Pierre If Biden Will Denounce DeSantis ‘Stunt’ Even Harder ‘Given His Empathy to Human Beings’

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden will call out Governor Ron DeSantis “more pointedly” over his migrant stunt, given Biden’s “empathy to human beings.”

DeSantis has been grabbing headlines by sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts (for which he is being sued) and trolling other localities like Delaware with the prospect they might be his next stunt locale.

Jean-Pierre gave an extensive round-robin interview on Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and Brzezinski left little doubt how she feels about DeSantis and his actions when she teed up a question for KJP:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Karine, I want to ask you about this political stunt by the Republican governors shipping the migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard and other places around the country so that they miss their asylum hearings and other things. And also tricking localities into thinking migrants like these were coming their way, like Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, or New Jersey in preparation for the president’s speech, and then finding out they’re not coming.

This seems like something that the president would take offense to given his empathy to human beings. Does, does the president plan to say more about this more pointedly? And does it include validation that there is indeed a crisis at the border at the same time?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So, Mika, I’ll say this, and the president talks about how it’s important to treat people with dignity. And what you’re seeing from Governor DeSantis is inhumane. It is not solving a problem. It is not a solution. It is causing chaos and confusion.

And these are people who are, who are fleeing communism. You think about Venezuela, you think about Nicaragua. You think about Cuba. That’s what they’re fleeing, and they’re being used as a political pawn. And that is not a solution.

Now, if I were Governor DeSantis, I would ask his Senate colleagues, why have not–? Why have they have not helped in solving this? They voted against historic funding for Department of Homeland Security. They have not been on board with what the president did on day one, which is put forth a comprehensive immigration reform so that we can actually deal with this issue. It is a systemic problem. We have had a broken system for many, many years, for decades.

And what this last administration did before us, they decimated the immigration system. And so what we’re trying to do is, again, make sure that there is a humane process, and trying to fix what has been broken. But there is solutions on the table.

Now, if Republicans would just do that, and work with us on the solutions, instead of doing these political ploys and using human beings as a political, you know, as part of a political scam, that would be the way to go.