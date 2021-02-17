Mika Brzezinski Suggests ‘Trump Has Something’ on Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski suggested on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump “had something” on Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

She made the comment in reference to Republicans, including Trump, blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) refusal to support $2,000 stimulus checks for Trump’s loss. Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that that decision became “Democrats’ principal advertisement.”

“He blamed the loss in Georgia, which he was completely responsible for, he blamed it on Mitch McConnell refusing to send out $2,000 Covid checks, and instead supporting $600 Covid checks,” Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough noted. “So, he actually — he’s taking the Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Bernie Sanders’ position on that issue as well — Donald Trump is. It’s very interesting. I guess Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham are with AOC and Bernie now.”

“Yeah, or Trump has something on them,” Brzezinski replied.

Graham and Johnson have sided with Trump over McConnell, with Johnson saying in a Tuesday interview, “I don’t believe he speaks for the conference, and I think he needs to be a little careful.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

