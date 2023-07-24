Mike Francesa, A Former Trump-Backer, Now Calls Him ‘Unelectable’: ‘He Will Lose. I Firmly Believe That.’

Famed New York sports radio host Mike Francesa — a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who notably turned on him towards the end of his presidency — doubts he will be able to pull off a 2024 election win.

The radio icon made his prediction on the Monday edition of The Mike Francesa Podcast. Although he supported then-candidate Trump in 2016, Francesa later broke from the 45th president over his handling of the covid pandemic in 2020.

Now, Francesa believes Trump will lose in 2024. During Monday’s show, he addressed a listener’s emailed question asking for his take on the Republican primary, and the chances of the non-Trump candidates in the field.

“I don’t know if the people who will vote, remember the staunch diehards are the people who vote in the primaries. Those are your diehard members of your party,” Francesa said. “I don’t know if enough of them have come away from Trump to where someone else can win. And really, you’re talking about one person winning right now. The other candidates, none of them have a chance to win.”

“There’s one candidate that has a chance to unseat Trump,” Francesa said — clearly referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “But do [Republicans] come to a realization that in the general Trump is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency? I believe he is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency.

“Even if he wins the primary and gets the nomination, I do not think he will win the general. He will lose. I firmly believe that. I don’t know if the Republican party and the diehards believe that, but I firmly believe that. I do not think he can win,” Francesa concluded.

Listen above via The Mike Francesa Podcast.

