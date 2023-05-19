Mike Huckabee Blasts CNBC’s Faber For Confronting Elon Musk on Conspiracy Theories: ‘Just Sniff That a While, Big Boy!’

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee weighed in on Elon Musk’s explosive interview with CNBC’s David Faber.

During the interview, Musk referred to the suppression of the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop as election interference and criticized Twitter’s participation in it.

“There was Twitter and others engaged in active suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened,” Musk said.

Huckabee joined Fox Business Network’s The Bottom Line on Wednesday to break down the interview and react to Musk’s handling of the sit down.

“It was beautiful. I find myself more and more impressed with Elon Musk every time I hear him talk. This is a guy that just doesn’t care if people like what he says but he says what he thinks. He really caught the reporter completely off-guard,” Huckabee said.

“The reporter was thinking ‘What about those conspiracy theories?’ Musk basically just shoved it right up both nostrils and said, ‘Just sniff that a while, big boy.’ I mean it was election interference. Polls show that it could have determined the outcome of the 2020 election,” he added.

Huckabee said those media outlets that participated in the suppression should be ashamed of themselves.

“I’ve wondered for a long time how come someone hasn’t filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, for improper, in-kind contribution to the political campaign of Joe Biden. That is what all these news media outlets were doing. What the social media outlets were doing. It’s outrageous — They ought ought to be ashamed of themselves but they’re not capable of shame,” Huckabee said. “But Elon Musk certainly stuck it to them.”

