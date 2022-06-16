Mike Lindell Recounts His Reaction After ‘Bots’ Got MyPillow Canceled by Walmart: ‘I Slammed the Computer’

Mike Lindell was so upset after Walmart canceled his marquee product he slmmed his computer, he said Thursday during an interview.

The country’s largest retailer announced Thursday evening MyPillow products will no longer be available in its stores.

Anyone who keeps up with the conservative platform Real America’s Voice was way ahead of the news.

Lindell told Steve Bannon he was informed sales had slumped and that MyPillow also failed to hit a key approval metric among shoppers.

Mike Lindell recalled his confrontation with a Walmart executive who said: “We’re not ever having MyPillow again” because of low ratings. “I said, goodbye, you’re going to be all over the news tomorrow and I slammed the computer!” pic.twitter.com/TIYRp7DhIu — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) June 16, 2022

“It’s just me and the executive VP of Walmart,” Lindell said. “All the sudden, he goes, ‘We’re not ever having MyPillow again.’ He said, ‘You don’t make the rating of a four. I go, ‘What rating system?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Lindell said he protested, but to no avail.

“I said, ‘You do realize bots and trolls attack all the time,'” Lindell said of the rating system. “He goes, ‘Well, no, we’re canceling MyPillow.'”

Lindell said the Walmart executive, whom he did not name, had a “smirk” on his face.

“I said, goodbye, you’re going to be all over the news tomorrow and I slammed the computer,” Lindell concluded.

Walmart confirmed after Lindell’s spot with Bannon, MyPillow will no longer be carried in the store. The company did offer Lindell a silver lining: customers can order online.

“While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a company spokesperson told The Hill.

A search of Walmart’s website reveals the pillows are in stock.

