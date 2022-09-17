Mike Lindell Tells Trump Crowd He Prayed For Democrats Warnock and Ossoff to Win So It Would Prove ‘Election Crime’

My Pillow founder and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell spoke to a crowd of fellow supporters at a Save America rally on Saturday and claimed he actually previously prayed two Democrat senators won their races against Republicans.

Lindell spoke in Youngstown, Ohio ahead of an appearance by the former president for more than an hour, repeating his usual election fraud claims, re-upping his promise to sue the FBI after his phone was seized, and claiming his film touting his election fraud conspiracy theories, Absolute Proof, was viewed well over 100 million times in a matter of days upon release in 2021.

At one point, Lindell claimed that in January 2021 he was praying that Democrat Sens. Ralphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) won their Senate runoff races because it apparently makes alleged election fraud that much easier to believe.

Lindell recalled being at a rally watching the Senate races when he began praying.

“All of a sudden I started praying. I go, God, please let them take both of these senators. And you’re going, okay, Mike, you did it. No. The reason I say that [is] I’m a marketer, and if I were working for that evil, I would say, give them back one of these senators so they shut up about the election,” Lindell said.

According to the Trump advocate, if Democrats had not taken both seats, “most people in the country” would not believe there was alleged “election crime.” There is still no proof of the massive election fraud Lindell and Trump claim there was. Lindell continues to claim voting machines used in the election were rigged.

“I got news for you, there wouldn’t have been a 2022,” Lindell said. “It would have been over if they would have been smart and just gave one back, but instead you all know exactly where you were when they stole them both.”

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network

