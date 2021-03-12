MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is already facing a legal threat over his new social media platform “Vocl,” courtesy of a website bearing a similar name.

“On Thursday, lawyers for Vocal’s publicly traded parent company, Creatd, Inc., warned Lindell, in a letter reviewed by The Daily Beast, to change his social media network’s name and surrender ownership of the Vocl.com domain name. If Lindell refuses to change the name, he could face a lawsuit,” The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng reported on Friday afternoon.

“It is clear that you are acting with bad faith and with intent to profit from Creatd’s mark,” the letter addressed to Lindell asserted, per The Beast. “Creatd is prepared to take all steps necessary to protect Creatd’s valuable intellectual property rights without further notice to you.”

Asked about the legal threat, Lindell told The Beast: “It has nothing to do with their trademark. I haven’t even launched yet. But it has nothing to do with us.” He added that his name stood for “Victory of Christ’s Love.”

The MyPillow CEO, upon reviewing the letters sent by Creatd, told The Beast that he will be heading back to the drawing board and have a new name for his platform come Monday.

“We looked into it, and we believe it would be confusing, so we are going to announce a different name and URL by Monday,” he told The Beast.

The headlines featuring Lindell on Friday didn’t stop there. The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger reported that the pillow maven has now distanced himself from a Super PAC he apparently founded.

“I have no involvement with that one at this time. I didn’t know anything about it, and I haven’t researched it yet,” Lindell told The Daily Beast regarding a PAC which shared an address with the activist right-wing organization Defending the Republic Inc. But FEC records pulled by The Beast revealed that Lindell was one of the PAC’s founding board members.

