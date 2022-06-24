Mike Pence Celebrates Overturning of Roe v. Wade By Calling for a NATIONAL Ban on Abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence commemorated the bombshell Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark reproductive rights Roe v. Wade decision by calling for a national ban on abortions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled the decision from 1973 with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, oral arguments which they heard on Dec. 1, 2021. This makes abortion rights a state’s rights issue, with already 15 Republican-controlled states making the procedure to terminate a pregnancy illegal.

Pence has long taken a strong anti-abortion position, and he apparently feels this does not go far enough. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart, he called for abortion opponents to continue fighting until the procedure is outlawed in all states:

“Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” Pence said in response to the 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. “By returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has righted an historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations,” Pence continued in the statement. “Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged, and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and the support for women in crisis pregnancy centers to every state in America. Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

Pence also released what appears to be a campaign video attached to the Supreme Court decision, signaling perhaps plans to challenge Former President Donald Trump in a run for the White House:

