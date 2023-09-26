Former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to restore “sanctity of life” issues to the very “center of American law” in an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday.

“I think there’s an argument for a minimal national standard,” Pence said. “Support what states are doing, support states to advance protections as far as they can, but at the state level.

“But I’m not willing to walk by on the other side of the road and leave unborn children in those Democrat-led states to the devices of Democrat and liberal and pro-abortion politicians.”

Pence said state bans don’t go far enough to protect the “unborn” and he would work relentlessly to establish “a minimum national standard of 15 weeks that would be the point at which most doctors tell you would be when an unborn child can experience pain.” Pence continued:

There’s a real misunderstanding, I think, among some of my competitors, that the Supreme Court returned to the question to the states only. The Supreme Court returned the question to the states and the American people. The American people elect presidents, they elect governors, they elect senators, and congressmen. And I’m going to continue to support the strongest possible protections to the unborn. I would never call a “heartbeat bill” a terrible mistake. It’s an incredible advance for protecting the unborn in this country, in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Ohio.

Pence’s comments referred to former President Donald Trump saying that Florida’s six-week abortion ban was “a terrible mistake.”

“As people heard just the other day, he actually referred to a pro-life bill that’s actually been adopted in half a dozen states that bans abortion after an unborn child can feel a heartbeat — he called that a terrible mistake. Well, I’m somebody that is pro-life; I don’t apologize for it.”

Pence added, “I think the cause of life is the calling of our time.”

