Mila Kunis, Celebrities Asking Amazon and Barnes & Noble to Stop Selling Anti-Semitic Book Promoted by Kyrie Irving

Actress Mila Kunis is amongst 200 celebrities who have signed an open letter asking the leaders of Barnes & Noble and Amazon to stop selling the anti-Semitic book promoted by basketball star Kyrie Irving.

According to Variety, the letter was released by Creative Community for Peace and called for Amazon and Barnes & Noble to stop selling the book and documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Actresses Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik were among other celebrities that signed the petition.

The book and documentary that features anti-Semitic conspiracies was recently promoted by Kyrie Irving on Twitter.

According to the report by Variety, after Irving shared the link to the book, it quickly became a bestseller on Amazon.

The basketball star has since apologized and is currently serving a five game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets along with losing a collaboration deal with Nike.

The letter called out both companies asking them to understand the rise of hate crimes committed against Jewish people.

“After more than a week of private messages and public calls to take the fallacious book and movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ from your sites, you have so far refused to act,” the letter wrote.

“At a time in America where there are more per capita hate crimes against Jews than any other minority, overwhelmingly more religious-based hate crimes against the Jewish people than any other religion, and more hate crimes against the Jewish people in New York than any other minority, where a majority of American Jews live, it is unacceptable to allow this type of hate to foment on your platforms,” the letter added.

Director of Creative Community for Peace Ari Ingel said, “Respected platforms and companies like Amazon and Barnes & Noble have a choice, They can either continue to profit off of hatred and antisemitism, while turning a blind eye to the fears of the Jewish community, or they can choose to be an ally, and stand on the right side of history. While free speech is vital, corporations don’t need to help facilitate the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories that threaten the Jewish community.”

The book is currently available on Amazon but appears to have been removed from the Barnes & Noble online store.

