Minneapolis Council Approves Ban on Police Choke Holds in Wake of George Floyd Killing

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved a ban on police officers using chokeholds or neck restraints, saying the death of George Floyd had highlighted “long-standing problems in policing.”

“This is a moment in time where we can totally change the way our police department operates,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at the council’s Friday’s meeting. “We can quite literally lead the way in our nation enacting more police reform than any other city in the entire country, and we cannot fail.”

“Black, indigenous, and communities of color have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing,” said a draft of the document first reported by the Star Tribune. “This continuous harm was once again highlighted by the in-custody death of George Floyd. The Parties agree that many previous efforts have not resolved the historic problems in policing in this community.”

The move, which still requires approval by a judge, would also impose an affirmative responsibility on officers to intervene when they see other officers engaging in excessive use of force “regardless of tenure or rank.” The document is part of an agreement between the city and the Minnesota Human Rights Department, which filed a civil rights charge against city police after Floyd’s May 25 death.

One officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three more — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane, and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin on both counts.

Some council members have called for further reforms. Council President Lisa Bender and council member Jeremiah Ellison — the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — called this week for “dismantling” the city police department.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]