Minneapolis Theater Pulls Plug on Dave Chappelle Appearance Hours Before Showtime, Citing Backlash: ‘We Hear You and We Are Sorry’

By Jackson RichmanJul 21st, 2022, 9:44 am
 

A Minneapolis theater canceled a Wednesday night appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle amid backlash — just hours before showtime.

Chapelle’s show was hastily moved from the original venue, First Avenue, to the Varsity Theater.

In a statement announcing the move, First Avenue cited backlash to the comedian’s appearance as the reason for the abrupt cancellation.

“We hear you and we are sorry,” the theater said, in a statement.

“We know we must hold ourselves to highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls,” added the theater, in a message directed to “staff, artists, and our community.”

“The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission,” said First Avenue. “We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”

Chapelle has come under fire for jokes that have been characterized as transphobic and anti-Semitic.

Many critics, largely conservative, blasted the decision on Twitter:

Some progressives, however, applauded the move:

