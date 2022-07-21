Minneapolis Theater Pulls Plug on Dave Chappelle Appearance Hours Before Showtime, Citing Backlash: ‘We Hear You and We Are Sorry’

A Minneapolis theater canceled a Wednesday night appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle amid backlash — just hours before showtime.

Chapelle’s show was hastily moved from the original venue, First Avenue, to the Varsity Theater.

In a statement announcing the move, First Avenue cited backlash to the comedian’s appearance as the reason for the abrupt cancellation.

“We hear you and we are sorry,” the theater said, in a statement.

“We know we must hold ourselves to highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls,” added the theater, in a message directed to “staff, artists, and our community.”

“The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission,” said First Avenue. “We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”

We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022

Chapelle has come under fire for jokes that have been characterized as transphobic and anti-Semitic.

Many critics, largely conservative, blasted the decision on Twitter:

“The new puritanism is not a live-and-let-live movement. It is not tolerant of humor that may not appeal to its members but has its own audience. It seeks to assimilate all things, even simple pleasures like laughter, into one central political project.” https://t.co/tDTSFfprZb https://t.co/BsXIuFXDVy — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 21, 2022

This theater in Minneapolis booked and promoted a live show by Dave Chappelle. Activists objected, demanding they cancel it because the show “harms” them and puts them in “danger.” The theater capitulated and apologized for the “harm.” The show will now be in a different theater: https://t.co/uziNxyGDfv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 21, 2022

From being a bastion of punk rock to being a bunch of pussies telling a black man he has no place in your club because he made jokes that upset the LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ Mafia in just a few short years. #SellOuts https://t.co/3N1NwKLiYJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 21, 2022

TLDR: Freedom of artistic expression is fine as long as no one is offended. #YUCK https://t.co/jMstvu1hlR — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 21, 2022

This is disgusting. What happened to freedom of speech? I stand with Dave Chappelle! https://t.co/Pil9NNhGWZ — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 21, 2022

The totalitarian left cancels a David Chappelle show. https://t.co/raRgnvyVYE — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 21, 2022

These cowards are bragging about having one of the “safest spaces in the country.” If you love safe spaces, you hate diversity. https://t.co/NxOTfyumfD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 21, 2022

One of the only good things about cancel culture is that it exposes cowardly people for who they really are. https://t.co/qzP26sBkcl — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) July 21, 2022

Gutless @FirstAvenue excuses its massive affront to ticket-buying public and the artist himself by telling woke mob “we hear you and we are sorry.” Now weasels like this need to “hear” from the general public with a wave of opposition to such inexcusable cowardice. #DaveChappelle https://t.co/lcRYALMpjx — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 21, 2022

In March, this venue featured “Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet” with Roger Waters, a vile hater of Jewish people. But that’s different. Right, @FirstAvenue? https://t.co/0qvKo7F4d7 — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) July 21, 2022

Some progressives, however, applauded the move:

That’s what I’m talking about! This situation proves an important point in my upcoming book “The Case for Cancel Culture.” Yes, Dave Chappelle is discussed in it. https://t.co/FZvF4blt0B — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 21, 2022

Wow! @FirstAvenue moving the Chappelle show to Varsity Theater and apologizing. https://t.co/OODo0j6wDS — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) July 20, 2022

First Ave doesn’t exactly deserve a ton of praise for getting themselves into this position to begin with, but: good. https://t.co/hZmmXa37a5 — Noah Jacobs (@nowah) July 20, 2022

I support deplatforming team terf https://t.co/oOH5naNCB1 — Zinnia Jones sssss🐍 (@ZJemptv) July 21, 2022

The staff all called out and refused to work the venue for Dave Chappelle. Labor solidarity is undefeated. https://t.co/0YbrmcNDnr — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 21, 2022

