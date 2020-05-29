Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing that Derek Chauvin, the former cop who pinned down George Floyd by his neck, has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter.

“This case has moved with extraordinary speed. This conduct, this criminal action took place on Monday evening, May 25th, Memorial Day. I’m speaking to you at 1:00 on Friday, May 29th. That’s less than four days. That’s extraordinary,” Freeman said. “We have never charged a case in that kind of time frame, and we can only charge the case when we have sufficient, admissible evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now, we have that.

One reporter brought up the disturbing video and asked about how people have said anyone else would’ve faced charges earlier. Freeman again defended the handling of the case and how quickly charges were filed.

With respect to the other three officers involved, Freeman said, “They are under investigation. I anticipate charges, but am not going to get into that.”

He was again confronted on how long it took to file charges in this case and responded, “This is by far the fastest we’ve ever charged a police officer. Normally these cases can take nine months to a year. We have to charge these cases very carefully because we have a difficult burden of proof.”

One reporter asked about the public outrage, including rioting that has taken place in the last few days.

“I am not insensitive to what’s happened in the streets,” Freeman said. “My own home has been picketed regularly. My job is to do it only when we have sufficient evidence. We have it today.”

via Fox News.

