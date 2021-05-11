Minnesota Gov. Gives Republicans Another Reason to Get Vaccinated: Take Your Shots ‘So You’re Alive to Vote Against Me!’

There are a lot of good, important reasons to get vaccinated so that you are protected from the Covid-19 virus.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) offered another reason for vaccine-hesitant Republicans to consider it.

Walz was among the various governors that spoke at a virtual event Tuesday with President Joe Biden, who has set a goal of getting 70 percent of all U.S. adults at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The Minnesota governor talked about the importance of local efforts to get people vaccinated, and even brought up that he got vaccinated alongside former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty (R).

And, to indirectly address GOP vaccine hesitancy, Walz threw out this reason for people to get vaccinated:

“There’s a lot of good reasons to get vaccinated, but for some of them, you know, if you need another one, go get vaccinated so you’re alive to vote against me in the next election.”

Biden laughed as Walz continued, “I don’t care! I just want to get it done.”

You can watch above, via the White House.

