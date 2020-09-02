Mississippi Announces Selection of ‘New Magnolia’ Design to Replace Confederate Flag Symbol

Mississipi officials have chosen a new state flag design that will be submitted for the approval of voters during the 2020 election in November.

As America witnessed new calls for racial justice months ago in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill back in June to remove the Confederate symbol from the state’s flag. After thousands of new designs were submitted to replace the old one, but on Wednesday, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag held a vote between the two finalists and decided to go with the “New Magnolia” design over the “Great River” flag.

BREAKING: Mississippi Flag commission selects the ‘magnolia flag’ as the final state flag design. It will be on the ballot November 3rd to be voted on by the public. @16WAPTNews pic.twitter.com/8dNEubrbQS — Troy Johnson (@Troy_Johnson) September 2, 2020

NBC News received a statement from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, saying they hope the new symbol will be representative of hope and the state’s hospitality.

“The New Magnolia also represents Mississippi’s sense of hope and rebirth, as the Magnolia often blooms more than once and has a long blooming season,” the statement says. “The New Magnolia is sleek and updated to represent the forward progression of Mississippi.”

The timing of the final design’s approval means it will appear on the ballot for voters in November, who will then decide if it will become the new state flag. If the design is rejected, the commission will resume the process to find a new one to be presented before the state legislature.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]