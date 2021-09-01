Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the idea of impeaching President Joe Biden on Afghanistan Wednesday.

Some Republicans have said Biden should be impeached over the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

During an event in Kentucky, McConnell was asked about whether Republicans would push for impeachment.

“The president is not going to be removed from office with a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” he said.

McConnell noted that in most cases the party of the incumbent president tends to lose in the midterms following their election. “In this country, the report card you get is every two years, and we’re trying to hold down the damage until next year.”

“I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is through the ballot box, and in the meantime we’re trying to stop as much of this as we can,” he continued. “There isn’t going to be an impeachment, but I think they have a good chance of a very bad election next year.”

You can watch above, via WYMT.

