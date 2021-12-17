Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing something pretty rare among Republicans on Capitol Hill — voicing support for the January 6 committee.

In an interview with Spectrum News, the Kentucky senator was confronted about recent comments in which he said “it will be interesting to reveal all the participants that were involved” in January 6.

“My point was, we’re watching the investigation that’s occurring over in the House. Reading about it just like everyone else. And it’ll be interesting to see what facts they find.”

On the Jan. 6 commission – @LeaderMcConnell said he’s watching the investigation as it occurs over in the House. “It was a horrendous event and I think what they are seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.” pic.twitter.com/Bf63sVHS5o — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) December 17, 2021

McConnell punted when asked to evaluate the performance of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as ranking Republican member of the committee. But he added a broad endorsement for the committee’s work.

“It was a horrendous event and I think what they are seeking to find out is something the public needs to know,” McConnell said.

The senator’s support for the January 6 committee comes one day after former President Donald Trump called for him to be removed as leader.

“How this guy can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension—this is coming not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party,” Trump said in a statement. “He is a disaster and should be replaced as ‘Leader’ ASAP!”

Watch above, via Spectrum News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com