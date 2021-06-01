Mitch McConnell Stands by Past Comments Excoriating Trump Over 1/6 But Calls Commission ‘Not Necessary’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This past Friday, the proposed 1/6 commission failed to advance in the Senate when the vast majority of Republican senators voted against it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his opposition to the commission at a press conference on Tuesday.

McConnell brought up his comments after the riots on January 6th, and his comments on February 13th, saying, “I stand by everything I’ve said about that in the past.”

February 13th was the day Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate, but after his vote to acquit, McConnell gave a Senate floor speech excoriating Donald Trump and saying he is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

McConnell defended his opposition to the commission by pointing to the DOJ investigation underway, and the number of arrests and prosecutions of rioters.

“Nobody’s gonna get away with anything who was involved in the incident at the Capitol on January the 6th,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s gonna get away with anything, I think we’ll know everything we need to know. We’re all witnesses. We were right there when it happened. I simply think the commission is not necessary.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 18-minute mark), via 14 News.

