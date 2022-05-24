Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has forced Katie Britt into a runoff in the GOPs fight to hold the seat of outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Decision Desk HQ called the race at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Decision Desk HQ projects Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) will advance to a runoff scheduled for June 21st to face Katie Britt in an election to decide the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama. Race Call: 11:29pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/r3Sw6SmXle — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 25, 2022

Former President Donald Trump rescinded his support for Brooks in March. Recent polling indicated he and Britt were statistically tied.

Britt led Brooks 45.3% to 28.6% when the race was called, but she failed to capture the majority of the vote needed to avoid the runoff.

Brooks, an election denier, drew Trump’s ire after he asked him to stop talking about the 2020 election, which Trump clams was stolen from him.

Trump accused Brooks, a hardline conservative, of having gone “woke.” Brooks dismissed Trump’s claim.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” he said. “As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

On claims he had gone “woke,” Brooks said, “I have not changed.” He further referred to himself as “the only proven America First candidate” in Alabama.

Trump did not endorse Britt, who is the president and CEO of Alabama’s business council. On her website, she vows she will advocate for smaller government, if elected.

“As the Senator for Alabama, Katie Britt will be our advocate for smaller government, modern job growth, constitutional liberties and greater opportunity,” her website states. “At the end of the day, Katie wants to tell our great state’s great story — the real one. Because Alabama is first in much more than football.”

Britt also vows to support police officers, oppose abortion and defend gun rights.

The runoff will be held on June 21.

