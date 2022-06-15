Mo Brooks Rips Trump, Who Endorsed His Primary Opponent: ‘No Loyalty to Anyone or Anything But Himself’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) lashed out at former President Donald Trump this week during an interview with a local reporter.

Brooks questioned Trump’s loyalty to “anyone or anything but himself.”

Kyle Whitmire, writing for the Birmingham News, reported:

In 2016, Mo Brooks said Donald Trump wasn’t to be trusted — before he gave his loyalty over to the reality TV president. Six years later, he’s learned that lesson the hard way, having carried the former president’s MAGA agenda to the brink of insurrection and being unceremoniously dumped when he wouldn’t or couldn’t take it any further. “It’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” Brooks told me this week.

Brooks, who Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed, made the comment after Trump put his weight behind his opponent Katie Britt. He narrowly forced the establishment Republican into a runoff last month.

Brooks received high praise from Trump last April in his bid to take the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in a statement endorsing him. “Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

Brooks, who remains a stalwart election denier, then drew the ire of the former president.

He asked Republican voters to “move on” from 2020 and to look ahead last August. He subsequently lost his Trump endorsement.

“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,'” Trump said.

The former president is now backing Britt, who will face Brooks in next Tuesday’s runoff election.

Trump ripped Brooks in his endorsement of Britt last week,

[Brooks] foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him! Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not…

Britt, unlike Brooks, has stopped short of calling the 2020 election “stolen.”

She was also viewed by many as the inevitable winner in the race before Trump’s 11th-hour endorsement.

