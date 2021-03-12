More Than 100 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered in the United States: CDC

The United States has officially crossed 100 million total vaccine doses administered in the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC data tracker today marked 101 million doses administered — close to 66 million people who have at gotten at least one dose and 35 million people who have been fully vacinated.

Per the CDC, 10.5 percent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, which includes 13.5 percent of Americans over 18. 32.4 percent of Americans over 65 have been fully vaccinated.

The news comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s address saying all adults will be eligible to get the vaccine by May 1st.

The president said in his Thursday night speech that if Americans continue getting vaccinated and taking precautions, things may start seeming closer to normal by July 4th.

