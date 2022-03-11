More Than Two-Thirds of Fox News Viewers Say They’re Vaccinated: NEW POLL

More than two-thirds of those who rely on Fox News or read conservative outlets are vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the network coming under fire for some of its personalities criticizing the vaccine and vaccine mandates, a new survey found.

According to the Axios/Ipsos poll, 68 percent of respondents who rely mainly on Fox News and conservative outlets are vaccinated, while 84 percent of respondents who rely primarily on CNN and/or MSNBC have the vaccine. Overall, 77 percent of those who mainly rely on cable news are vaccinated, while 57 percent who responded that they don’t look to cable news as their main source say they are vaccinated.

In response to those “who view COVID-19 as a very large or moderate risk,” 23 percent said they mainly rely on Fox news/conservative outlets, while 71 percent primarily look to CNN and/or MSNBC for their news.

Additionally, those who rely on Fox News/conservative outlets as their primary source of news had more trust in the federal government during the Trump administration, while those who mainly rely on CNN and/or MSNBC polled otherwise. The positions were reversed with the Biden administration in charge.

Finally, 40 percent of those who responded that Fox News/conservative outlets is their main source of news said that they have gotten the Covid-19 booster, while 66 percent who mainly rely on CNN and/or MSNBC say they have gotten it.

